Troops Dismantle Terrorist Enclave, Kill Two in Katsina 

• Recover machine guns, motorcycles

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Troops of the 17 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have neutralised two suspected terrorists and recovered arms, ammunition and other logistics during a raid on a terrorist enclave in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The operation, carried out under Operation CLEAN SWEEP III, targeted a suspected terrorist hideout at Ginchawa village in the early hours of Monday following credible intelligence.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 17 Brigade, Captain Abayomi Adisa, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the troops launched a dawn assault on the camp, catching the terrorists unawares.

The statement said the terrorists attempted to resist the attack but were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the troops and fled into surrounding bushes.

“Troops immediately launched a hot pursuit of the fleeing terrorists along their withdrawal routes. During the encounter, two terrorists were neutralised, while several others are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds, as traces of blood were discovered within the enclave and along the terrorists’ escape routes,” the statement said.

It further explained that the troops combed the area after the raid and recovered two PKT machine guns, one dane gun, one AK-47 magazine, and 75 rounds of 7.62mm linked NATO ammunition.

Other items recovered during the operation, according to the statement, were three motorcycles, two mobile phones, one motorola radio set, a pair of camouflage uniforms, two cows and four goats.

The statement added, however, that no casualty was recorded among the military personnel during the operation.

It stressed that the successful raid underscored the effectiveness of ongoing counter-terrorism operations being conducted by the 17 Brigade and reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to denying terrorists and other criminal elements freedom of action in Katsina State.

The statement noted that the Brigade remained resolute in its mission to protect lives and property and ensure a secure environment for law-abiding citizens across the state.