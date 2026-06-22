Lagos Set to Host Black African History Global Iconic Awards

Organisers say it is aimed to promote unity, youth empowerment

Organisers of the inaugural Black African History Global Iconic Awards (BAHGIA) have called on corporate organisations, government agencies, international bodies and development partners to support the event, describing it as a platform aimed at celebrating African excellence, promoting unity and inspiring young people across the continent.

President BAHGIA , Ambassador Lovethpatra Ekufu said the award was created to honour Black Africans and people of African descent globally whose achievements often go unnoticed.

“We discovered that Black people across the world are under-celebrated despite their outstanding contributions,” . “The aim of this award is to honour excellence wherever it is found and bring deserving individuals to the forefront.”

The Nigeria former kickboxing and MMA star praised members of the organising team for their dedication and expressed confidence that the inaugural edition would set a new standard for recognising Black excellence.

“A tree cannot make a forest. This vision became possible because of a committed team working together to bring it to life,” she said.

The awards billed for July 5th 2026 in Lagos would recognise outstanding Africans and people of African descent who have made significant contributions in various fields, including sports, politics, business, education, arts, entertainment and community development.

Celebrating African Excellence

Vice President of BAHGIA, Charles Ezerime, said they have reached out to relevant government institutions, including the National sports commission (NSC) Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, security agencies and the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, to ensure the success of the event.

He added that one of the core objectives of the awards is to strengthen unity among Africans and people of African descent worldwide.

“We are bringing people together under one umbrella, irrespective of religion, culture or nationality. The message is unity. Whether you are in Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal or the diaspora, we are one people,” he said.

He noted that Nigeria was chosen as the host country because of its strategic role in Africa and the need to promote the Nigerian brand on the global stage.

“We have great Nigerians and Africans doing remarkable things despite the challenges around us. It is important that we celebrate and promote these achievements,” he said.

Sports at the Heart of the Initiative

Head Strategist of BAHGIA, Olisa Chukwuma, revealed that sports played a major role in the conception of the awards.

According to him, the founder of the organisation is an internationally recognised kickboxing champion popularly known as the “Queen of the Cage.”

“Sports is central to our vision. The founder’s background in sports inspired much of what we are doing today. We believe sports, entertainment and youth development go hand in hand,” Chukwuma said.

Board member, Francis Joseph Emeka, said the initiative seeks to encourage young people to embrace education and positive values at a time when many are becoming discouraged about the benefits of formal learning.

“Hosting this kind of event is not a child’s play,” Emeka said. “We are appealing to corporate organisations, ministries, parastatals and international bodies to support this vision. The impact it will have on young people is enormous.”

According to him, the conference component of the event will address issues affecting African youth, including insecurity and the declining value many young people attach to education.

“Some youths now believe certificates have no value and are attracted to shortcuts to wealth. This conference will help change that perception and encourage them to pursue education and legitimate success,” he said.

Why Lagos?

On her part, Pauline Christian, Canada-based President of the Martin Luther King Awards, described Lagos as the ideal host city for the event because of its cultural influence and significance within Africa.

“Lagos is the heartbeat of African creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship,” she said. “It stands at the intersection of history, influence and global African excellence.”

Christian, who described herself as an advocate for Black empowerment and youth development, said the event would serve as a bridge between Africa and its diaspora.

“This is a moment for Africa and the diaspora to come together and celebrate our shared heritage. Lagos is a gateway to the world, and African excellence belongs at the centre of global conversations,” she said.

The organisers said the awards ceremony will feature a conference session during the day, followed by a gala night where winners in more than 20 categories will be honoured. Entertainment performances and presentations from distinguished guests across Africa and the diaspora are also expected.

As preparations continue, organisers expressed optimism that the event will become a major platform for celebrating African achievements and fostering collaboration among Black communities worldwide.

The inaugural Black African History Global Iconic Awards (BAHGIA) holds July 5th 2026 at The Marriott Hotel, GRA Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria