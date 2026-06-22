BAS Group Celebrates Anniversary with Credit Rating Upgrade, Expands Financial Ecosystem

Ayodeji Ake

BAS Group has marked its sixth anniversary with a credit rating upgrade and renewed efforts to deepen its presence in Nigeria’s financial services sector, highlighting the company’s growth since its establishment in 2020.

The financial services conglomerate announced that DataPro Credit Rating Agency, a Securities and Exchange Commission-licensed rating agency, upgraded its Long-Term Investment Rating from BBB- to BBB+, citing the group’s stable revenue profile, management strength and liquidity position.

The upgrade comes as BAS Group continues to expand its operations through a network of subsidiaries spanning investment management, wealth advisory, financial services, technology, healthcare and insurance.

Speaking on the rating improvement, BAS Group Chief Executive Officer, Abdulateef Hussein, described the development as recognition of the institution’s growth trajectory and operational resilience.

“This rating is a reflection of what our team has built over six years and, more importantly, what our clients have trusted us with. DataPro’s assessment validates the infrastructure we have been constructing for permanence,” Hussein said.

Founded in 2020, BAS Group has grown into a diversified financial services platform comprising BAS Capital, BAS Wealth, BAS Financial Services, BAS Technologies, ALLY Healthcare, and ALLY Microinsurance.

According to the company, its strategy has focused on providing integrated financial solutions that allow clients to access investment, financing, insurance, healthcare, and wealth management services within a single ecosystem.

One of the group’s flagship initiatives is ALLY, digital platform, which recently marked its first anniversary, designed to provide health coverage, salary protection, education funding, and investment products through a mobile application.

As part of its anniversary activities, BAS Group hosted the second edition of its Executive Breakfast in Lagos recently, bringing together business leaders, founders, chief executives, and institutional stakeholders to discuss trends shaping investment, wealth creation and financial protection in Nigeria.

The event featured panel discussions on capital deployment, portfolio management, and the role of technology-driven protection products in wealth preservation.

Executives from various BAS subsidiaries participated alongside representatives of strategic partners.

The gathering also included a demonstration of ALLY’s products and services, as well as customer testimonials highlighting experiences with healthcare, income protection and education funding solutions.

In a corporate social responsibility initiative announced during the event, BAS Group and ALLY said they would provide one year of comprehensive health insurance coverage to six Nigerian families.

Chief Marketing Officer, Chidera Muoka, said the anniversary celebrations reflected the importance of long-term relationships in the group’s business model.

“The people in that room came because of six years of relationships that have earned their trust. Every conversation was a continuation of one that started years ago. That is what we have been building,” Muoka said.

Industry observers note that Nigeria’s financial services sector has become increasingly competitive, with institutions seeking to differentiate themselves through integrated service offerings and technology-driven solutions.

BAS Group said it intends to build on its recent achievements as it enters its seventh year of operations, leveraging its upgraded BBB+ rating, expanding digital capabilities, and strengthening client relationships across its various business segments.

The company maintains that its focus remains on delivering long-term financial solutions for individuals, businesses, and institutions while expanding access to wealth management, protection, and financing services in Nigeria’s evolving economic landscape.