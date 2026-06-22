NASENI, REA Sign MoU to Promote Renewable Energy Deployment

Peter Uzoho

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to promote locally manufactured renewable energy technologies under the Federal Government’s ‘Nigeria First Policy’.

The agreement signing was facilitated by the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Dr. Adebowale Adedokun at the BPP headquarters in Abuja over the weekend, according to a statement signed by the Director of Information at NASENI, Olusegun Ayeoynika.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, said the agency was focused on linking research, production, and commercialization to ensure that innovations are translated into market-ready products.

He said: “NASENI would scale up renewable energy production, including solar panels and streetlights, through initiatives such as DefFrontier, to strengthen local manufacturing and reduce import dependence, adding that the Agency will meet the renewable energy requirements of REA.”

Instead of continuous importation of technologies, machines and equipment for producing renewable energy solutions, NASENI by this MoU will be committed to local manufacturing and domestication of the technologies, equipment and other ways and means of proliferation of renewable resource in the country and to increase the nation’s off-grid energy solutions.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of REA, Abba Aliyu, described the relationship with NASENI as a strategic partnership aimed at building Nigeria’s renewable energy ecosystem through local production and deployment.

He stated that “while NASENI provides the manufacturing and technological capacity for renewable equipment, REA will focus on deploying solutions to expand electricity across rural areas.”

Meanwhile, the Director-General of BPP, Dr. Adedokun, said the Nigeria First Policy, exemplified by this agreement, was aimed at strengthening local content, ensuring value for money, and promoting accountability in public procurement.

He emphasised that implementation of the agreement will be performance-based, with strict monitoring to ensure compliance and measurable outcome.

He added that the MoU was expected to deepen collaboration between NASENI and REA in expanding renewable energy and reducing dependence on imported technologies.

The MoU will be implemented through NASENI’s subsidiary company, NASENI Devfrontier Green Energy FZE and REA limited liability company, RAMco.

The two federal government agencies seek to establish a strategic collaboration under which REA shall offtake PV modules, inverters, energy storage batteries of NASENI-Devfrontier Green Energy FZE directly or through its approved distribution companies/assembly and manufacturing factory.

As part of the agreement, REA shall provide institutional visibility to enable NASENI participate in electrification projects; facilitate opportunities for engagements between NASENI and eligible developers/contractors under REA programmes; ensure that such facilitation is consistent with applicable procurement, local content, and transparency requirements; and also collaborate with NASENI in promoting standardized, high-quality PV technologies across its programme portfolio.