Nigeria’s Onuigbo Makes History as Africa Takes Lead in Global Climate Parliamentary Network

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria is poised to assume a rare position of influence in global climate governance as former federal lawmaker and principal sponsor of the Climate Change Act 2021, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, prepares to become President of GLOBE International, a powerful cross-party alliance of legislators driving climate legislation across continents.

The leadership transition, scheduled to take place on June 24, 2026, at the House of Commons in the UK Parliament, will mark the first time an African will head the organisation since its founding in 1991, underscoring what observers describe as a gradual but significant shift in global climate diplomacy towards greater representation from the Global South.

Onuigbo’s emergence will be formally announced during the 2026 edition of the London Climate Action Week, a major international climate gathering that has become a focal point for policy dialogue, green investment discussions and net-zero transition strategies.

The week-long programme, running from June 20 to 28, will also host the inaugural Nigeria Climate Investment Summit at the historic Mansion House in London’s financial district.

Founded by prominent international political figures including former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, GLOBE International has, for over three decades, served as a parliamentary bridge linking lawmakers across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas in the design and implementation of climate legislation. Its focus has ranged from emissions reduction frameworks to biodiversity protection, climate finance mobilisation and energy transition policy coordination.

The organisation is now expected to enter a new phase of leadership under Onuigbo, who currently serves as Vice-President for Africa within the network. His elevation also coincides with GLOBE’s 35th anniversary and its planned structural expansion, including the relocation of its administrative headquarters to Nairobi, Kenya—a move widely interpreted as part of efforts to bring climate governance closer to developing economies most affected by climate change.

Onuigbo is widely regarded within Nigeria’s policy ecosystem as one of the key architects of the country’s modern climate governance framework, having sponsored and driven the passage of the Climate Change Act 2021—Nigeria’s first comprehensive legal instrument establishing a national framework for carbon reduction, climate planning and institutional coordination.

The law created the National Council on Climate Change, marking a turning point in Nigeria’s environmental policy architecture and aligning the country more closely with global climate commitments under the Paris Agreement. His legislative work has since earned him recognition in international climate circles, including listing among global climate action leaders by international policy observers.

His assumption of the GLOBE presidency is expected to further amplify Africa’s voice in global climate negotiations at a time when financing gaps, energy transition pressures and adaptation challenges continue to dominate discussions between developed and developing economies.

London Climate Action Week, which has grown into one of the world’s largest climate policy festivals, is expected to feature more than 700 events across high-profile venues including Buckingham Palace, Kew Gardens, the Globe Theatre, Guildhall and Mansion House. The event attracts a wide coalition of stakeholders including lawmakers, investors, development partners, civil society organisations and technology innovators.

This year’s theme, “Building Political Resilience and Public Consensus for Climate Action at a Time of Severe Domestic and Geopolitical Challenges,” reflects growing global tensions around energy security, climate finance commitments and the pace of transition to low-carbon economies.

A statement from GLOBE’s Chief Executive, Malini Mehra, said the leadership transition would reinforce the organisation’s commitment to strengthening legislative cooperation in addressing climate risk, promoting investment in clean technologies, and expanding nature-based solutions.

The formal handover ceremony will be hosted by former UK Climate Minister and outgoing GLOBE President, Rt. Hon. Graham Stuart MP, bringing together legislators from multiple political blocs in what organisers describe as a “critical moment for parliamentary climate diplomacy.”

Analysts say Onuigbo’s appointment represents more than symbolic recognition, describing it as an indicator of Africa’s increasing relevance in shaping global environmental governance structures. It also comes as Nigeria and other African economies intensify efforts to attract climate investment to support energy diversification, resilience building, and sustainable industrial development.

As GLOBE International turns 35, its shift in leadership signals a broader recalibration of global climate politics—one in which emerging economies are no longer peripheral participants, but increasingly central actors in defining the rules, financing pathways and legislative frameworks of the global net-zero transition.