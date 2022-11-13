We’ll Provide Safe, Secure Environment for 2023 Elections, Irabor Vows

*To ward off arsonists, INEC beefs up security around its facilities

*IG to summon all political parties over violence

Chuks Okocha and Kingsley Nweze in Abuja

Following concerns that insecurity could mar the 2023 general election, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has vowed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will provide a safe and secure environment for the conduct of the 2023 elections.



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has also moved to beef up security around its critical assets nationwide, following the recent simultaneous attacks on the local government offices of the commission in Abeokuta South of Ogun State and Ede South of Osun State.



Irabor has also promised that the military would sustain alertness and aggressive posture in all ongoing operations across the country.

He gave the assurance at the closing of the Defence Advisers and Attachés’ Conference 2022 organised by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) at the weekend in Abuja.



At the conference with the theme, “Sustaining Nigeria’s Defence and Security: Role of the Defence Attaché System,” the CDS reiterated the commitment of the military to work with other security agencies and constituted authorities to ensure the security of lives and property of all citizens.

He pledged to support the civil authorities in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the conduct of the 2023 general election.

He urged the officers and men of the armed forces to bear in mind that democracy is essential for Nigeria if the nation must aspire for development and greater progress.



According to him, this, when translated into the security environment, entails that their loyalty to constituted authorities must be unalloyed.

“Therefore, I urge you to respect the rule of law and remain loyal to constituted authorities and shun partisan politics and acts that are prejudicial to the interest of the nation.



“As I speak to you, I will also like to use this opportunity to extend this directive to the rest of the armed forces, that we must remain loyal to constituted authorities and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And that they should also know that in the coming elections, there are great expectations from Nigerians and also greater expectations from the rest of the world,” Irabor said.



He promised that the armed forces would play their part as demanded, not just as provided by the constitution but equally as INEC might want them to give support in that regard.

“I have always emphasised that we remain ready to give support to the police which is indeed the lead agency in security provision and so we are poised to give greater support and to continue to play our part in that regard.



“For the operations across the various theatres, we will also maintain alertness and the aggressive posture which we have continued to display to ensure that the lives of citizens and course, properties of all Nigerians are protected,” he said.

The CDS also urged the defence attachés to use their positions in the various countries of assignment to correct the wrong security narratives being given by the foreign embassies in Nigeria.



He said the conference had engendered deliberations and produced very useful resolutions, as well as a review of the defence sector’s operational activities during the present year, to project for 2023.

The CDS also expressed confidence that the attachés were better poised to contribute more effectively to the efficient performance of their different sections across the world.



Irabor assured them that the government would do all within available resources to ameliorate challenges that were facing the defence sections, to enable them to perform their assigned responsibilities and tasks with minimum hindrance.

He, however, urged them to ensure the prudent and judicious utilisation of resources allocated to them towards the attainment of set goals and objectives.

To Ward off Arsonists, INEC Beefs up Security Around its Facilities

Meanwhile, INEC has also moved to beef up security around its critical assets nationwide following the recent simultaneous attacks on the local government offices of the commission in Abeokuta South of Ogun State and Ede South of Osun State.



In a statement issued yesterday, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of the Security Committee, Major General Modibbo A. Alkali (rtd.) stated that the security agencies will upscale intelligence gathering, sharing and utilisation to stem further sabotage.



According to the statement, there will be a “deployment of joint security and safety teams to all INEC assets and facilities nationwide forthwith. The teams will include, among others, the Police, Army, DSS, Civil Defence and the Federal Fire Service.”



“In addition to the measures already taken for the arrest and prosecution of offenders, the Inspector General of Police (IG), as head of the lead agency in internal security, shall convene a meeting of all political parties, candidates and other critical stakeholders to reiterate the imperative of peaceful campaign and to convey the enforcement measures to be taken against violators,” the statement explained.



INEC also vowed that “decisive lawful action shall be taken against purveyors of hate speech, incitement to violence, mobilisation of thugs and other violations, including the prompt arrest, investigation and prosecution of offenders in line with the provisions of Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act 2022.”

The commission declared that those already arrested will face prosecution immediately.



The security meeting followed the simultaneous attacks on the local government offices of the INEC in Abeokuta South of Ogun State and Ede South of Osun State.



The meeting also reviewed the increasing incidents of violence during the ongoing electioneering campaign by political parties across the country.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd). The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, representatives of the Armed Forces, the intelligence, law enforcement and safety agencies as well as other members of the ICCES also attended the meeting.

INEC also described as troubling, the rising incidents of attacks on supporters and facilities of political parties, ostensibly by political opponents.