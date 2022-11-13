Gunmen Invade Soludo’s Village Again, Kill Two Soldiers

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





For the second time with two months, gunmen yesterday attacked Isuofia, a community in Aguata Local Government Area, where Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo hails from.

The gunmen launched the attack on one of the military checkpoints in the community in the early hours of Saturday.

Consequently, findings revealed that at least six persons were killed in a fierce gun battle between the gunmen and soldiers stationed in the community.

Of the six death casualties, according to the findings, two were soldiers and four were members of the armed gang that carried out the invasion.

After the attack, THISDAY checks showed that the gunmen first attacked the soldiers and killed two of them before the army personnel pursued them and killed four of them in the process.

In a statement by its Public Relations officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, the Anambra State Police Command confirmed the invasion yesterday, describing it as unprovoked and unwarranted.

Ikenga, in a terse statement, said police operatives have been deployed to the scene, and that normalcy has been restored in the area.

In another statement by the Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu yesterday, the state government condemned the attack, describing it as unfortunate and uncalled-for.

The information commissioner urged indigenes to always alert security officials when they notice security breeches.

Nwosu said: “A gang of gunmen struck the Nigerian Army checkpoint at Afor-Uzo Junction, Isuofia this morning. But unfortunately for the hoodlums they met their Waterloo.

“Our gallant and alert security agents who gave them a hot chase immediately returned fire and neutralised 4 of the gang members in a fierce exchange of shootings. Their Toyota Venza with which they launched the deadly operation was recovered.

“The Anambra State Government wishes to reassure the people of their safety, especially during this yuletide season. If you see something; please say something to help our vigilant security agents protect you better. “