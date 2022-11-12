RMD, Bimbo Akintola Star in ‘Far from Home’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The launch date of Nigeria’s first Young Adult show, “Far From Home” was recently announced ahead of its December 16 debut on Netflix, following a first-look trailer for the limited series. Produced in partnership with Inkblot Productions, the five-part series concluded principal photography earlier this year. Written by Dami Elebe, ‘Far from Home’ follows the story of Ishaya (Mike Afolarin), a charismatic teenager and talented artist from a poor family.

His dreams suddenly appear within reach when a prestigious scholarship to the most exclusive school in the country catapults him into the affluent world of Nigeria’s elite. All the while, a huge secret threatens Ishaya’s newfound status and, ultimately, his family’s safety. The upcoming title blends an exciting ensemble of up-and-coming talents and established screen legends.

With the key cast including Funke Akindele, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bolanle Ninalowo, Bucci Franklin, Bimbo Akintola, Linda Ejiofor, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Chioma Akpotha, Femi Branch and Carol King. Mike Afolarin, Elma Mbadiwe, Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye, Olumide Oworu and Natse Jemide are part of the vanguard of rising stars.

On the upcoming title, the co-creator of “Far From Home” and founder of Inkblot Productions, Chinaza Onuzo said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Netflix to create this special show on a global scale for and about young Nigerians. Working with such an amazing cast and crew to tell this unique story about making your way in the world and chasing your dreams no matter your status in life, is such a privilege and honor.”

The acclaimed Nigerian scriptwriter, Dami Elebe served as the series’ head writer, with Chinaza Onuzo, Erika Klopper, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola as executive producers.