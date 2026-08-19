LASHMA Seeks Media Support to Boost ILERA EKO Enrolment in Lagos

Funmi Ogundare and Ayodeji Ake

The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has urged journalists to take the lead in educating residents on the benefits of mandatory health insurance, saying effective public communication is critical to achieving universal health coverage in the state.

The Permanent Secretary of LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, made the call on Tuesday at a two-day capacity-building programme organised for journalists on the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) and the Mandatory Social Health Insurance Programme, known as ILERA EKO.

Zamba said the media had a major responsibility to build public confidence in the scheme by providing accurate information, correcting misconceptions and holding institutions accountable.

“Policies alone do not guarantee success; their effectiveness depends on understanding, cooperation and participation,” she said.

According to her, the training was designed to strengthen journalists’ understanding of the state’s health insurance programme and equip them with the knowledge required for responsible and informed reporting.

She recalled that she had made a commitment at a National Media Dialogue organised by the International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH) in Abuja in October 2025 to prioritise the capacity building of journalists upon her return to Lagos.

Zamba said the commitment had resulted in the first batch of the programme in February 2026, during which 56 journalists were trained in collaboration with ISMPH.

She disclosed that journalists, who participated in the first batch, alongside their family members and dependants, were given one year of free health insurance coverage by LASHMA.

The permanent secretary said the state government’s decision to make health insurance mandatory was driven by its commitment to ensuring that all residents, irrespective of their socio-economic status, could access affordable and quality healthcare.

She pointed to the Executive Order signed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on July 16, 2024, making health insurance under ILERA EKO mandatory for all residents of Lagos State.

“To demonstrate leadership by example, all Lagos State public servants have been enrolled on ILERA EKO,” she said, adding that the government pays 75 per cent of their annual premium while workers contribute 25 per cent.

Zamba also disclosed that one per cent of the state’s Consolidated Revenue Fund had been dedicated to an Equity Fund for vulnerable residents.

She said the fund had been increased from N1 billion to N3 billion and approved as a one-line charge by the governor.

Despite these interventions, she expressed concern that a significant number of residents remained outside the health insurance system.

“Despite these efforts and the introduction of innovations aimed at simplifying enrolment and reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure, many residents remain uncovered,” she said.

She therefore urged journalists to use their platforms to deepen public understanding of the scheme, noting that health insurance was particularly important in a megacity such as Lagos because it could protect families from catastrophic medical expenses.

Also speaking, the Coordinating Director, Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Adesegun Ogundeji, said the mandatory nature of ILERA EKO applied to everyone living in Lagos State, irrespective of their state of origin or nationality.

“On 16 July 2024, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu signed an executive order making Social Health Insurance mandatory for all residents of Lagos State,” Ogundeji said.

He explained that ILERA EKO was the platform through which residents access the health insurance coverage and disclosed that enforcement commenced following the inauguration of an enforcement team.

“Therefore, if you reside in Lagos State, you are expected to enrol and have ILERA EKO,” he said.

Ogundeji said the applicable premium is N15,000 for an individual, N55,000 for a family of four and N80,000 for a family of six.

He listed services covered under the scheme to include consultations, specialist care, dental and eye care, selected surgeries, treatment of common illnesses such as malaria and typhoid, management of hypertension and diabetes, emergency services, childhood healthcare, medical tests and prescribed drugs.

Describing journalists as critical partners in the implementation of the programme, Ogundeji said their influence went beyond reporting events.

“Your role goes beyond mere reporting events, you help shape public understanding and influence the choices people make,” he said.

He urged journalists to make the most of the training by asking questions and seeking clarification from facilitators to ensure that their subsequent reports would be accurate, balanced and informative.