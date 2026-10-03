Piggyvest Platform Mobilises Savings, Investments from Over 9m Nigerians, Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Dike Onwuamaeze

In a country with a record low savings and investments, the Co-Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Piggyvest, Mr. Somto Ifezue, has announced that the company has mobilised over nine million Nigerians and transformed them to committed savers and investors for assured financial freedom.

Ifezue announced this last month during the company’s ‘Open House’ event at the National Theatre, Lagos, to mark the 10th anniversary of Piggyvest, a saving and investment digital platform.

He said, “We are trying to transform Nigeria into more of a productive country. And in order for it to be productive, there has to be savings and investments internally.

“So one of the things we have done at Piggyvest, which we are proud of, is that we have reduced a lot of frivolous spending from our customers. Before, they would just go and buy things based on impulse.

“Today, our customers are using Piggyvest to limit their unplanned spending. We are helping people to save, invest and achieve financial freedom.”

He also said that the Piggyvest has completely rebuilt and refreshed its app to make more robust and simpler for its next generation of users’ financial journey with additional savings and investments features.

A Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Piggyvest, Mr. Joshua Chibueze, said that Piggyvest wants to use its 10th anniversary to become the financial platform for Nigerian households.

Chibueze said, “What we are aiming to achieve is how to go deep into the Nigerian household, whether it is your mother, brother, sibling or cousin” by creating “a safe, secure place where Nigerians can easily participate in high-yield investment opportunities.”

He added that Piggyvest has expanded its investment capacity with more investment listings on Investify without compromising security and safety of customers.

The Chief Operating Officer/Co-founder of Piggyvest, Ms. Odunayo Eweniyi, said that the new listings the company is bringing on board include Piggyvest kid account, Piggyvest Business and Piggyvest Joint account.

Eweniyi said, “From today onwards, you will be able to plan the future for your child inside your existing Piggyvest account.

“One of the biggest things that people were saving for was starting a business.

“We have been helping you grow your money for the past 10 years and now we are ready to help you grow your business money as well.

“Piggyvest business is live on the web and you can sign up for your business, manage your expenses and grow your business’s cash. So, think treasury management for your business.”

The 10th anniversary celebration also witnessed an award of N10 million to EsteBare Limited, Backel Food Srevices Limited and Pemnia Wellness.