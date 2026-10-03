H1 2026: NGX Grants Access Holdings Filing Extension Deadline



Kayode Tokede

Access Holdings Plc, yesterday said it has received approval from the management of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) to further extend the filing deadline for its Interim Audited Financial Statements for the half-year (H1) ended June 30, 2026.

The Company Secretary, Access Holdings, Mr. Sunday Ekwochi, in a signed statement stated that the extension aimed at enabling the company to conclude the requisite regulatory approval process ahead of the publication of the financial statements.

“The company will publish the results promptly upon receipt of the required approval. NGX had previously approved an extension of the filing deadline to September 30, 2026.

“As the regulatory approval process remained outstanding at that date, the Exchange granted a further extension to enable the company to complete the process.

“Access Holdings remains committed to fulfilling its regulatory obligations and maintaining timely and transparent communication with shareholders, investors and other stakeholders,” the statement stated

He added that Access Holdings would continue to keep the market informed of any material developments relating to the publication of its H1 2026 results.

Between December 31, 2025 to September 30, 2026, the stock price of Access Holdings has appreciated by N9.40 per share or 44.76 per cent to N30.40per share from N21.00 per share it opened for trading.