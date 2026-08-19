Anchor Varsity, DAAD Seek Laboratory Innovation to Boost Cocoa Production in West Africa

Funmi Ogundare

Anchor University, Lagos and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) have strengthened collaboration on agricultural research and capacity development, with a focus on using modern laboratory techniques to improve cocoa propagation and production across West Africa.

Speaking on Wednesday, at the 2026 DAAD Alumni training programme on cocoa propagation and production using laboratory techniques, attended by 25 DAAD alumni and Humboldt fellows from Nigeria and other countries across the West African sub-region, the Vice-Chancellor of Anchor University, Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele, commended DAAD for its contribution to research collaboration, agricultural innovation and capacity building in Nigeria and the sub-region.

He stated that the DAAD platform have continued to create opportunities for scholars from diverse cultural and academic backgrounds to exchange ideas, deepen knowledge and develop practical solutions to shared developmental challenges.

He said research would have greater impact when collaboration was directed towards measurable outcomes in agriculture, food security, economic growth and environmental sustainability.

According to him, “The cocoa/coconut research initiative represents a strategic intervention aimed at improving agricultural productivity through scientific innovation.”

The vice-chancellor noted that the application of modern laboratory techniques to cocoa propagation and production could improve crop quality, increase yields and support sustainable agro-industrial development across the region.

Bandele reaffirmed the university’s commitment to research, innovation, knowledge transfer and international academic partnerships, saying the institution would continue to provide an enabling environment for scholarly engagement that addresses societal needs and national development priorities.

He also commended Dr. Catherine Esuola of the Department of Biological Sciences, for her role in organising the programme and strengthening the DAAD network.

Bandele described Esuola’s dedication as instrumental to the success of the training and the advancement of research collaboration within and beyond the university community.

He urged the participants to “uphold integrity, professionalism, accountability and ethical conduct in their research activities. Credible scholarship depend on honesty, transparency and responsibility”.

The vice-chancellor further encouraged the DAAD alumni and Humboldt Fellows to apply the knowledge acquired during the training to agricultural innovation, sustainable development and stronger academic collaboration across the region.

He expressed confidence that it would foster lasting professional relationships while contributing to sustainable agricultural development in West Africa.

DAAD reaffirmed its commitment to agricultural research and capacity development in West Africa through its partnership with Anchor University, underscoring the importance of strengthening scientific expertise and research networks to address agricultural challenges in the region.

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