2027 Presidency: Obi Urges Nigerians to Choose Competence Over Propaganda

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

As campaigns for the January 16, 2027 presidential election officially commence Wednesday, the Media Office of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to scrutinise the records, ideas and character of all presidential candidates before making their choice.

The office, in a statement on Wednesday, described the NDC presidential candidate, Obi, as a “candidate of conscience”.

The statement, signed by its spokesman, Idris Zekeri Jnr, said the 150-day campaign period should not be reduced to rallies, slogans and political propaganda, but should provide Nigerians with an opportunity to interrogate the capacity of the candidates seeking to lead the country.

The statement was issued in line with Section 98(1) of the 2026 Electoral Act, which provides for the commencement of the presidential campaign on August 19, 2026, ahead of the January 16, 2027 poll.

According to the statement, the forthcoming election represents more than a contest for political power, insisting that Nigerians would effectively be choosing between “old habits of waste, division and broken promises” and a new direction anchored on competence, accountability, productivity and hope.

The media office said Obi’s political identity had been defined by prudence, fiscal discipline and public accountability, adding that his campaign would focus on transforming Nigeria from a consumption-driven economy to a productive one.

It said the former Anambra State governor would also campaign on reducing the cost of governance, strengthening education and healthcare, improving national security and expanding economic opportunities for young Nigerians.

“Peter Obi enters this campaign not as a champion of one tribe, one religion, or one region but as a Nigerian seeking judgement based on his record, ideas, and vision,” the statement said.

It added that Obi had consistently maintained that leadership should be measured by competence, capacity, character, compassion and commitment rather than ethnicity, religion or political entitlement.

The media office challenged Nigerians to use the 150-day campaign period to interrogate the promises of every presidential candidate and determine who possessed the capacity to address the country’s economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment and institutional weaknesses.

It said Obi’s central message was the restoration of trust between government and citizens through transparency, responsible management of public resources and investment in productive sectors.

The statement noted that the NDC candidate would not ask Nigerians to support him on the basis of ethnicity, religion or political connections, but on his record and ideas.

“Governance is neither a personal inheritance nor a reward for political loyalty. Leadership must be earned through verifiable competence, character and measurable outcomes,” it stated.

The media office also urged voters to look beyond campaign slogans and political propaganda, arguing that democracy would be strengthened when citizens made informed decisions based on facts rather than fear, ethnic sentiment or primordial considerations.

According to the statement, Obi’s record as Anambra State governor included emphasis on education, healthcare, infrastructure and fiscal responsibility, which it said provided a basis for his campaign message on prudent management of public resources.

It said the 2027 presidential contest would provide Nigerians with an opportunity to determine the kind of country they wanted to build.

“For us in the Peter Obi Media Office, these 150 days are crucial because they mark a journey that will culminate on January 16, 2027, when Nigerians decide not only who becomes president but also what kind of nation Nigeria will evolve into,” it said.

The statement called on Nigerians to assess every manifesto, speech, debate and campaign appearance against the candidate’s ability to deliver a secure, prosperous, united and accountable Nigeria.

It further urged voters to determine which candidate could move the country away from political privilege and towards a system where public office was treated as an instrument of service.

The media office declared: “The next 150 days will test not only the candidates but also the conscience of the nation. History is calling. Nigeria is watching. The world is watching.”

It urged Nigerians to choose “hope over fear, competence over propaganda, and conscience over convenience” as the country begins the journey towards the 2027 presidential election.

“Let the campaign begin. Let the people decide. And let Nigeria choose hope over fear, competence over propaganda, and conscience over convenience,” the statement added.

The media office formally presented Obi to Nigerians as “the man who is willing and prepared to reset our country for a journey to greatness,” urging voters to listen to his message throughout the campaign period.