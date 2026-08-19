Build on Positive Lessons of Osun Election, Civil Society Urges Stakeholders

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As Nigeria moves towards the 2027 general elections, the Nigeria civil society Situation Room has urged all stakeholders to build on the positive lessons of Osun State while urgently addressing the weaknesses identified.

The Nigeria civil society also noted that Nigeria’s democracy must move from elections that are merely conducted to elections that are demonstrably credible, transparent, accountable and trusted by citizens.”

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (Situation Room), a platform of Civil Society Organisations working to support credible, transparent, and inclusive elections in Nigeria, also posited that it deployed observers across the 30 Local Government Areas of Osun State to observe the Governorship Election held last Saturday.

Its final statement issued, and made available to THISDAY, which was jointly Signed by Y.Z Ya’u, Convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room; Mma Odi, Co-Convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room; Celestine Odo

Co-Convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room said the Situation Room’s observation of the 2026 Osun State Governorship Election combined the deployment of accredited election observers to polling units and the use of citizen observers reporting through the Situation Room Election Accountability Tracker (SEAT) mobile and web application.

The Situation Room called on the Governor-elect, political parties and all citizens to make the post-election period an opportunity to deepen democratic accountability, strengthen institutions and promote inclusive governance in Osun State.”

Also the Situation Room commended the people of Osun State for turning out to exercise their democratic rights and for the largely peaceful manner in which the election was conducted.

It equally commended all the candidates and urge them and their supporters to accept the outcome peacefully while exercising their constitutional right to seek legal redress where they believe violations occurred.”

In addition, the Situation Room received reports from its partner networks who deployed observers –CLEEN Foundation, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI). The Situation Room partners deployed over 300 accredited observers.”

Also in addition to this Statement, Situation Room had issued a Preliminary Statement and an Interim Statement based on reports received from accredited observers and verified citizen observers through the SEAT App. Situation Room makes the following observations:

General Assessment

Situation Room commends the people of Osun State for their participation in the 15 August 2026 Governorship Election and, in particular, the largely peaceful conduct of voters throughout the electoral process. In places where voting queues were still populated at 2:30pm which was the end of voting, many voters stayed back and cast their votes. Voters were able to exercise their franchise without widespread disruption, while election officials and security agencies discharged their responsibilities in accordance with established procedures.

On Election Administration and Turnout – Reports received from accredited observers and citizen observers through the SEAT App indicated that election officials and materials arrived on time in a majority of polling units observed between 7:00am and 9:30am and commenced voting in 87% of the polling units observed. However, delays in the commencement of voting were reported in some locations due to late deployment of officials and logistical challenges.

” The circumstances surrounding the late addition of the SDP candidate to the Osun State Governorship ballot following a Federal High Court judgment of 22nd July 2026 made the Commission subsequently…

[12:03, 19/08/2026] Tokumbo: Ideato Rep Ugochinyere Secures N220m FG-funded PAP Scholarships For 3 Constituents In UK

Three indigenes of Ideato Federal Constituency have secured fully funded postgraduate scholarships worth over ₦220 million to study in the United Kingdom through the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

The beneficiaries of the scholarships, facilitated by the member representing Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, are expected to depart for the UK in September after completing their visa processes.

The scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, transportation and other approved educational expenses throughout the beneficiaries’ studies.

The beneficiaries are Mmesoma Precious Ajih of Umueshi in Ideato South, who will study for an MBA at Coventry University; Agozirim Sylvester Mbonu of Urualla in Ideato North, who will pursue an LLM in Environmental Law at the University of Dundee; and Obika Miriam Ifeoma of Akokwa in Ideato North, who will study Bioinformatics at the University of Birmingham.

Their university admissions have been secured, while advance tuition payments have been processed ahead of their visa interviews.

Ugochinyere, who chairs the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), said the intervention was secured under the Federal Government’s Presidential Amnesty Programme, which provides educational opportunities for qualified youths from oil-producing states.

The lawmaker commended the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, for what he described as his commitment to human-capital development and the expansion of educational opportunities for young people from oil-producing communities.

He also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government for sustaining and strengthening the programme, describing it as an important platform for developing the next generation of Nigerian professionals.

Ugochinyere said the scholarship represented more than an educational opportunity, describing the beneficiaries as future assets to Ideato, Imo State and Nigeria.

“When you elect a young man with vision, commitment and the capacity to attract opportunities, things begin to happen differently. Ideato is raising a new generation of leaders, and with purposeful leadership, our people will continue to occupy their rightful place at the centre of national development. We will continue to open doors for our people wherever opportunities exist,” he said.

The lawmaker further pledged to pursue more Federal Government scholarships, empowerment programmes and other interventions capable of improving the lives of constituents.

The three beneficiaries are expected to be hosted to a farewell luncheon by Ugochinyere before their departure for the United Kingdom.