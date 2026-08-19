Ugochinyere Applauds INEC, Security Agencies, Osun People Over Election Outcome

Chieftain of the Action Peoples Party (APP) and member representing Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the people of Osun State for the peaceful conduct and outcome of the recent election.

Ugochinyere, in a statement, described the election as an important demonstration of the resilience of Nigeria’s democratic institutions and the growing capacity of stakeholders to deliver credible and peaceful elections.

He particularly commended the leadership of INEC for its commitment to improving the electoral process, stressing that public confidence in the commission remains critical to the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria.

The lawmaker also applauded the security agencies for maintaining peace and providing the necessary environment for citizens to exercise their franchise without undue intimidation.

He urged all political actors and their supporters to respect the will of the people as expressed at the polls, stressing that elections should be viewed as an opportunity for citizens to choose their leaders freely.

The lawmaker urged INEC to sustain ongoing reforms, improve transparency and continue working with political parties, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to ensure credible, peaceful and inclusive elections ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ugochinyere said the commendations from different stakeholders underscore the importance of continued institutional reforms and called on Nigerians to support efforts aimed at deepening democracy and strengthening electoral credibility.

He said: “The future of our democracy depends on the ability of institutions such as INEC, our security agencies and all political actors to earn and sustain the confidence of the Nigerian people.”