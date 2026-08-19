Ogun Declares Thursday Public Holiday to Mark Isese Day

The Ogun State Government has declared Thursday as a public holiday to commemorate this year’s Isese Day celebration.

The declaration, according to the government, underscores the administration’s commitment to preserving and promoting Yoruba culture, heritage and traditional values.

It would be recalled that August 20 was formally declared a public holiday in Ogun State in 2023, following a resolution of the Ogun State House of Assembly and the approval of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The government said Isese Day provides an opportunity for adherents of the Yoruba traditional religion to honour their ancestors, observe traditional rites and promote the values and teachings embedded in their spiritual and cultural practices.

It noted that the celebration also promotes a sense of community among practitioners, while providing an opportunity for the wider society to appreciate and respect the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba people.

According to the statement, the observance of Isese Day reflects the administration’s recognition of the important role of culture and traditional institutions in preserving the state’s identity and strengthening social cohesion.

The government therefore urged residents to celebrate the day peacefully and responsibly, while respecting the beliefs, rights and practices of others.