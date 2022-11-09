UNICEF Donates School Bags to Makoko Pupils

Funmi Ogundare​

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has donated 200 school bags to​ school children at Makoko Community, to complement the project zero initiative towards ensuring access to basic education of indigent children in Lagos State,​ The public handover of the bags was held at Makoko Primary School complex.

Speaking at the​ handover ceremony, the Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB),​ Wahab Alawiye-King stated that the donation is part of the board’s efforts​ to foster collaboration with international and private partners so that every child can have access to quality and equitable primary education in the state.​

He added that it is part of the board’s resolve to mobilise out-of-school and not-in-school children to come back to school.

“It is​ in line with our commitment to ensure that underprivileged children that are out of the learning environment, return back to school with necessary items such as; school bags, uniforms, socks, sandals and notebooks with available resources and facilities for teaching and learning.”

The Social Policy Manager – UNICEF, Lagos, Mr. Mohammad Okorie explained that it is a promise fulfilled by the Deputy Secretary General of UNICEF​ during her visit to the community.

He stated that the provision of school supplies is in line with the convention of the right of a child and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which doted on quality basic education and partnership.

This, he said, has prompted the United Nations to aid the effort of the government in addressing the menace of out- of -school children.​

Mohammed applauded the state government’s Project Zero initiative, stating that it has helped children access primary education without barriers and has also retained them in schools.