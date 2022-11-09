FBN Holdings Leads Nominations for 2022 PEARL Awards

Kayode Tokede

FBN Holding Plc and Total Energies Marketing Nigeria Plc led the nominations for the forthcoming PEARL Awards that measure yearly performance at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) with three nominations apiece when unveiled last week in Lagos.

The President of the 27-year-old institution, Mr. Tayo Orekoya in a statement said that this year’s award that would be held in Lagos is tagged “Sustaining Excellence through Tenacity” as show of the depth that the economic challenges of late had driven all the players to, in a bid to bring out result for stakeholders.

According to him, “The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on corporates have left indelible economic scars from which most organisations are yet trying to get outside the woods. Conversely, some other corporates have seized the initiatives provided by the economic challenges to latch unto opportunities availed by the situation.

“To assure the depth, growth and sustainability of our markets, PEARL Awards Nigeria hereby implores major stakeholders including Government, regulatory authorities, market players and indeed all stakeholders of our capital market in collaboration with the government to continue to strive towards achieving market growth, stability and innovativeness.”

Meanwhile, FBN Holdings Plc and Total Energies Marketing Nigeria Plc both lead the nomination chart with three mentions each.

FBN Holdings Plc is a candidate for the Sectoral Leadership Award in the Financial Services (Other Financial Institutions), where it is in contention with Access Holdings Plc and United Capital Plc for the Award.

It also got a look-in in the Market Excellence Awards for Highest Dividend Cover in the year under consideration. The nomination is shared with Guinness Nig. Plc and Transnational Corporation Plc