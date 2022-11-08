  • Tuesday, 8th November, 2022

NANTA Showcases Nigeria’s Tourism Potential in UK

Nigeria | 10 seconds ago

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) is showcasing Nigeria’s tourism potentials at this year’s World Travel Market (WTM) taking place in London, United Kingdom (UK).                                                                                 

President of NANTA, Susan Akporiaye, who leads the Nigerian tourism team, has promised to sustain the collaboration with the private sector which she maintained would add value to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

According to Akporiaye, NANTA participation at the WTM has the support of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) in  marketing Nigeria to the outside world.

She said: “Otunba Segun Runsewe remains our strategic and strong pillar, but for our own NAFEST coinciding with WTM dates, he would have led this campaign. All the same, NCAC gave NANTA support and cultural tourism marketing tools to sell Nigeria.”  

“DG NTDC, Folorunsho Coker,  was equally supportive and through them, we have Nigerian branded gift items to give away to visitors to the NANTA-Nigeria stand in London.”

According to her, the Nigerian ambassador to UK, Air Peace and Arik  Air will be adding their strong presence at the NANTA-Nigeria stand. 

Also on the NANTA-Nigeria tourism train, is La Campagne Tropicana Resort, Ibeju Lekki Lagos; the only global resort with natural ambiance in nature, river, and beach themed ecosystem.

 Akporiaye noted that NANTA’s presence at the 2022 WTM will attract significant  global tourism traffic to Nigeria.

