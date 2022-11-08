Bandits Kill Five Villagers in Niger Community

Laleye Dipo in Minna

No fewer than five villagers are said to have been killed by gunmen in Chibane village in the Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident occurred at about 2.00pm when the gunmen numbering over 100 stormed the village.

According to a report from the area, the bandits who rode on motorcycles came into the community through Zagzaga in Kaduna state and blocked the bridge before beginning to shoot sporadically .

The villagers were said to have ran for their dear lives with many sustaining gunshot injuries.

According to the report, the gunmen sacked a Fulani settlement in the area and rustled several herds of cattle. It was gathered that before soldiers drafted to the area could arrive the bandits had escaped into Kaduna state with the rustled cattle and other agricultural produce.

An unofficial source said some of those injured were brought into the Minna General Hospital for treatment yesterday evening.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security Mr. Emmanuel Umar, when contacted, confirmed the story.

Umar said: “Yes there was an attack there today (yesterday) we sent our security forces there we are still expecting a report from them.”