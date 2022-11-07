  • Monday, 7th November, 2022

Retail Management Software Solution for Nigerian SMEs Launched

Emma Okonji

NeuRMS, a new scalable management software solution for retail businesses, specifically developed for Nigerian business owners, has been launched.

Speaking at the launch event in Lagos recently, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NeuRMS, Mr. Lanre Olaniyan, said the software solution was designed to address challenges faced in managing retail business in Nigeria, and to meet the growing needs of today’s customers in the digital era.     

“NeuRMS is a software, developed to help Nigeria’s over 48 million Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to retain the foreign exchange that they spend on purchasing foreign developed retail management applications. NeuRMS retail management software helps retail business owners drive more sales with business applications that include point of sale features, inventory management, retail customer relationship management, vendor management, business analytics, business reporting, employee data management, and more. The product has been carefully designed with the peculiarities of Africa’s diverse economies and societies in mind, a journey that started in 2020, during the global COVID-19 crisis,” Olaniyan said.

Speaking about the key features of the solution, Olaniyan said: “NeuRMS integrates hardware and software solutions to drive retail business efficiencies. It is user friendly and offers great value to retail businesses.”

He listed the key features to include: Point of sales, Report and Analytics, Smart Inventory management and product stock tracking,

Supply chain management, Purchase order receiving, Printed or electronic receipts, Multi live cart management, Support multiple payment methods, Vendor management, Multi-store management, and Support for barcode scanners, cash drawers, receipt/tape printers, laser printers, as well as multi-currency and credit cards support.

Speaking on the advantages of using NeuRMS, Emmanuel said it would allow business owners to manage their businesses effectively from a distant location, using the mobile phone or through the personal computer (PC), adding that the software could monitor and manage several businesses in different locations, thereby saving time and reducing theft to the barest minimum. 

