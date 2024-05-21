Keep Hope Alive, Shina Peller Tells Physically-challenged Nigerians

Segun James

Despite the numerous challenges facing physicall-challenged Nigerians, former lawmaker and philanthropist, Shina Peller, has urged them to keep hope alive for a better future.

Peller said this when he celebrated his 48th birthday with the pupils and students of the Pacelli School For The Blind & Partially Sighted Children in Surulere, Lagos.

Peller who has been celebrating his birthday with the students in the last four years said he has made it a tradition to mark his birthday with these special individuals, bringing joy, happiness, and inspiration to young people who face unique challenges daily.

His annual visits and continuous support have made him a beloved figure at the school, where he sponsors many pupils.

During the celebration, Peller spoke passionately about the importance of perseverance, determination, and resilience in overcoming adversity. He emphasized the critical role of education, skill development, and self-confidence in empowering individuals to build a better future for themselves and their communities.

“It is an absolute honor to be here with you again today on this special occasion of my 48th birthday celebration,” Peller addressed the students. “I am filled with joy and gratitude to witness the warmth and love that fill this gathering as we celebrate my birthday together. For nearly a decade now, I have made it a tradition to mark my birthday with these wonderful and remarkable students.”

Peller’s heartfelt speech highlighted the resilience, courage, and determination of the students, whom he referred to as the “true stars” of the celebration. He encouraged them to work hard, stay focused, and never lose sight of their goals, reminding them that they have the power to achieve anything they set their minds to.

“In your smiles, in your laughter, and in the twinkle of your eyes, we find hope, strength, and boundless potential. Each one of you is a testament to the power of perseverance and the beauty of diversity,” he said. “No matter how tough the challenge may seem, never give up on your dreams. You must always believe in yourself that you can achieve greatness in life.”

Peller’s message was clear: although the students face significant challenges, their potential is limitless. “Truly, you are faced with sight challenges, but you can see through your minds, strive for excellence, and reach for the stars despite your challenges. Eyes are just for sight; minds are for vision,” he stated, urging the students to never lose sight of their goals.

The celebration was not just about speeches. Peller took the time to listen to the students’ stories, dreams, and aspirations, rewarding them with gifts and ensuring that each child felt valued and inspired. His presence and words were a beacon of hope and encouragement, reaffirming his commitment to supporting the next generation.

As Peller concluded, he offered a heartfelt prayer: “I pray that God grants you the required strength, wisdom, and knowledge for you to excel in life beyond human imagination. Amen!”

According to the celebrant, the annual celebration is more than just a birthday for him but a testament to his dedication to uplifting those around him and a reminder to all Nigerians to keep hope alive.

The principal of Pacelli School For The Blind & Partially Sighted Children, Rev. Sr. Agnes Chinyere Onwudiwe, showered encomium on the celebrant for being source of joy and happiness to the pupils of the school.

She commended Peller for what he had done and what he was still doing to uplift and re-energise the pupils to pursue their dreams despite physical challenges.

Onwudiwe called on other wealthy and influencial Nigerians to emulate Peller by helping the needy and contribute their own quota to the development of the society.