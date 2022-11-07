Namdas Donates Vehicles, Office to Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Committee





Daji Sani in Yola

The Member Representing Tongo, Ganye, Jada, and Mayobellwa of Adamawa State Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives in Abuja, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, on Saturday, donated campaign vehicles and commissioned a campaign office for the commencement of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign across his constituency on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Namdas, who is popularly known as the Gangwi Ganye, is also the secretary of the Logistics and Support Committee of the Presidential Campaign Council that was inaugurated recently in Abuja.

He said that the vehicles would be used by party stakeholders to go into the nook and crannies of their communities to canvass for votes for the actualisation of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency.

He said: “As the secretary of Logistics and Support of the Presidential Campaign Council, I have to lead by example that is why I have donated these vehicles.

“Transportation is part of logistics and I feel for me to be the secretary of logistics committee, I should be able to start providing logistics from my own constituency and to the people of my state. And this is something that we will ensure is continued. The campaigns we shall be doing will also not be for Bola Ahmed Tinubu alone, but for all candidates of the APC at all levels.”

The lawmaker, who chaired the House Committee on Army, said that he is optimistic that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the experience and knowledge to prosper Nigeria and consolidate on the gains of the Buhari-led government.

“We have a candidate that surpassed all the other candidates because he has the experience. He has built people to leadership positions and made the youths vibrant. He has talked about the economy and has been able to bring Lagos from nothing to something.

“These are things we can taste him with. The yardstick to judge Tinubu is to look at Lagos State. He can handle the security situation of the country. I can assure you that we have a candidate that can consolidate the gains of the present federal government.”

The Adamawa State Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and former Deputy Governor, Mr. Martins Babale, said that he is prepared to kick start work as the campaign coordinator for Bola Ahmed Tinunu and would ensure that he gets all the required notes from Adamawa State.

Babale said: “I’m proud to be appointed as the campaign coordinator and we are prepared to deliver Tinubu. This is someone that invests in human beings and brought up so many people. I want to urge all members of the APC to be united as a big family. Binani’s resignation does not mean that there is a crisis in the party. We are strongly united as you can see us all here and we will work for the success of our party.”