AriseTVPresidentialTownhallSeries: I’ll Tackle Insecurity With Single Architecture Coordinated by ONSA, Says Abiola

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party, Mr. Kola Abiola, has promised to tackle insecurity in Nigeria by empowering the Office of the National Security Adviser.

He said the essence was to enable the ONSA to effectively coordinate all the security agencies in the country, if elected next year.

Abiola stated this when he featured in the Arise News Channel’s Presidential Town Hall meeting on Sunday evening.

He said, “The National Security Council, made up of eight bodies that should be meeting regularly, had not met since 1999.

” At the moment, there is no coordination among our security agencies and there is inter agency rivalry with each of them going to the Commander in Chief to tell him what they like.

“All the security units would come under one umbrella with the office of the National Security Adviser coordinating. The ONSA is at the moment, being grossly underutilized.

“We will ensure proper training, equip the personnel and boost their morale through adequate welfare.”

In the area of economy, he said, “We are going to run a market driven economy by ensuring a strong capital market to fun a lot of infrastructure development.”

Abiola said jobs would also be created while the massive infrastructure development were ongoing.

He said all the 36 states of the country would benefit from the massive infrastructure development.

He also said the country would stop subsidizing petroleum products for consumption but for production that would add value to development.

Abiola said, “Our economic agenda has been designed in such a way that would make Nigerians, stakeholders in the Nigeria project.

He stressed the need to address the rising debt profile with top government officials be held responsible for the corruption in the system.

He condemned the current foreign exchange policy of the Federal Government arguing that a system whereby the official rate and the black market encouraged a wide margin was unacceptable.