 Indomie, Power Oil Extend CSR Gesture to Flood Victims

Omolabake Fasogbon

As part of efforts to cushion the effect of flood ravaging the country, Power Oil and Indomie have teamed up to donate relief items to displaced citizens in Kogi State.

Kogi is one of the states with the most flooding damage, resulting in untold hardship for residents, with more than 10,000 persons already displaced.

While presenting the items, Brand Manager of Power Oil, Valerie Amakulor expressed sympathy to the flood victims, adding that the gesture was to complement efforts of the state government to ensure a better life for the affected.

She said, “We grieve with everyone who has suffered terrible losses as a result of this disaster. And we have the greatest respect for the efforts of the state’s government and security personnel in trying to ensure normalcy is restored which we all understand may take a while.

“It is generally understood how such sharp turn of event can leave victims disorganised with little hope of survival through the coming days, however, physiological and safety needs remain open to be filled and most essential, which points clearly to the rationale behind the choice of items donated by the brands.”

Items donated range from food items, body and feminine care and other necessities such as mattresses, T-shirts, Hypo bleach.

“Coming together to act in times of crisis is a clear reflection of our company’s purpose to spread love to others and make a difference. As brands, we are humbled to have touched the lives of the flood victims in Kogi State and say to everyone else to please, ‘Listen to Your Heart and Show Some Love’, Valerie added.

The donation was carried out with the support of of wife of the inspector General of Nigeria, Hajiya Hajara Usman Alkali Baba, as well as office of the first Lady of Kogi State, Hajiya Rashida Yahaya Bello.