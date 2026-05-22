Nsukka Stakeholders Reject Transactional Politics, Warn NDC Against Imposition of Unpopular Candidate

Concerned stakeholders from Nsukka in Enugu North Senatorial District have cautioned the leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress against allowing money politics and transactional considerations to determine the party’s candidate for the 2027 senatorial election in the district.

In a press statement signed by Chief Ugwuoke Odo on behalf of the Concerned Stakeholders of Nsukka, the group insisted that the party’s ticket should be based strictly on popularity, credibility, grassroots acceptance, and genuine connection with the people rather than financial influence or political imposition.

The stakeholders warned that any attempt to impose an unpopular candidate through money-driven politics could lead to serious electoral consequences for the party, not only in Enugu North Senatorial District but across Enugu State.

According to the group, the political history of Nsukka has consistently shown that the people prefer accessible and people-oriented leaders over candidates perceived to rely solely on financial strength and political influence.

The statement noted that past electoral experiences in Nsukka demonstrated the rejection of transactional politics in favour of candidates with stronger grassroots appeal and broader public acceptance.

The stakeholders therefore called on Peter Obi to prevail on the leadership of the NDC to ensure that only candidates with genuine popularity and widespread support emerge as the party’s flag bearers ahead of the 2027 elections.

They further cautioned that any deviation from this principle could trigger political backlash capable of undermining the party’s electoral fortunes in the state.

The group also advised the party against considering the aspiration of Rt. Hon. Dr. Pat Asadu for the Enugu North Senatorial ticket, describing such a move as a potential political liability for the party in the district.

The stakeholders alleged that Asadu’s sixteen-year representation of Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly was widely viewed by many constituents as disappointing and high-handed, arguing that his achievements fell below public expectations despite his lengthy stay in office.

They further alleged that Asadu worked against the Nsukka political interest during the 2023 governorship process because of an alleged promise of a senatorial ticket by the administration of Peter Mbah ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to the statement, it was only after he was allegedly denied both a bye-election ticket and the anticipated senatorial ticket that he renewed his interest in the Nsukka cause by defecting from the All Progressives Congress to the NDC.

The stakeholders also accused him of disrupting the long-standing rotational understanding between Nsukka and Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency in pursuit of personal political ambition, allegedly without regard for fairness, equity, and political harmony.

They expressed concern that he had yet to apologise to the people of Nsukka over actions they claimed undermined the Nsukka Project during the 2023 governorship election.

The group maintained that his declaration of interest in the 2027 senatorial election under the NDC had continued to generate anxiety among party supporters and political observers who fear such a candidature could weaken the party’s chances in the district.

The stakeholders warned that allowing such a candidature could also threaten the existing rotational understanding among the component local governments in Enugu North Senatorial District.

According to the group, the people of Udenu are hopeful that the Senate seat will rotate to them by 2031, while those of Igbo-Etiti expect their turn by 2039, adding that any politician perceived as unwilling to respect political agreements could destabilise the arrangement.

They stressed that any aspirant seeking to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in 2027 must demonstrate integrity, humility, grassroots acceptance, respect for agreements, and commitment to collective interests.

The stakeholders concluded that the era of imposing candidates through financial influence was over in Nsukka, insisting that only a genuinely accepted candidate could guarantee victory for the party in the 2027 elections.