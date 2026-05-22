  • Friday, 22nd May, 2026

SROL Sweeps Three Awards at Maiden Solid Minerals Excellence Awards 2026

Life & Style | 36 minutes ago

Precious Ugwuzor

Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL), operator of Nigeria’s first commercial gold mine, the Segilola Gold Mine, emerged as one of the standout winners at the maiden edition of the Solid Minerals Excellence Awards (SOMEA), held on 14 May 2026 at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

The event brought together key stakeholders across Nigeria’s solid minerals industry to celebrate excellence, innovation, and impactful contributions to the sector.

SROL received five award nominations and secured three major wins, including:

  • SOMEA Gold Mining Company of the Year
  • SOMEA Outstanding Gold Producer of the Year – the SOMEA Main Category
  • SOMEA Outstanding Gold Producer of the Year – the Mines Inspectorate Category

Speaking on the recognition, SROL’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Ijeoma Ohiaeri, said:

“We are proud to receive these awards in recognition of our impact and efforts. However, our commitment to excellence and responsible mining goes far beyond accolades; it is deeply rooted in the company’s ethos and values.”

In 2025, the Segilola Gold Mine produced 94,130 ounces of gold, reinforcing its position as a leading player in Nigeria’s mining sector.

The company’s occupational health and safety performance, which earned it the Outstanding Performer in Occupational Health and Safety award, is driven by its robust safety management system, SROLSafe.

SROL also continues to prioritize sustainable relationships with its host communities through strategic community development initiatives and stakeholder engagement.

The company noted that the recognition reflects the positive impact of its efforts and its commitment to maintaining a strong social license to operate while creating long-term value for host communities.

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