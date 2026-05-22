APC Primaries: Niger House Deputy Speaker, 15 Other Lawmakers Lose Return Bids

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Deputy Speaker Niger state House of Assembly and the only woman legislator in the Assembly Mrs Affiniki Dauda, along with 15 other members of the house have lost their bids to fly the flags of the All Progressives Congress in next year’s election.

Mrs Affiniki Dauda currently represents Gurara constituency but lost the seat to a new comer in the constituency.

Other highlights of the APC legislative assembly primary are that the party would not field any woman and a Christian for any of the 27 seats in the legislature.

However the speaker of the house, Alhaji Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, was returned unopposed from his Magama constituency.

Other serving members who won the APC primary are Alhaji Abdulmalik Bala Yakubu (Katcha), Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman Gomna (Bosso), Alhaji Ahmed Mohamed (Edati), Alhaji . Alhassan Isah (Mashegu), Alhaji Bello Bako (Rijau), Alhaji Murtala Adamu Badaru (Suleja), Alhaji Ndagi Zakari (Mokwa), Alhaji. Nasir Umar (Paikoro), Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar Ahmadu (Gbako), Alhaji Zubair Ismaila (Rafi), and Alhaji. Dogari Daje (Munya).

The results of the House of Assembly primary was announced at the APC Secretariat on Thursday evening by the Chairman of the Committee Alhaji Danlami Mohammed Abubakar.

However it was observed that majority of those that lost the primary were absent at the affirmation of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago.