NDPB Tasks Nigeria on Harnessing Youth Power for Economic Growth

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Commissioner/CEO of Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), Mr Vincent Olatunji, has tasked organisations, ministries and agencies to harness the potential of the youth to accelerate the nation’s economy.

The commissioner made this clarion call at the ongoing hybrid 14th Annual Conference of the ISACA Abuja on the theme, “Digital Innovation and the Future of Work: Implications for Community, Industry and Governance” which was held at the Seun Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

According to Olatunji, these youth are loaded with ideas and are ready to take risks in the area of the digital technology space.

He added: “They are doing a lot, have a lot of potential and talents. All we need to do is put appropriate measures in place and take advantage of their maximum potential.”

While describing Nigeria as a special nation, the commissioner cited “We have a population of over 220 million people and 65 per cent of this population is made up of the digital serving youth.

“There are so many things coming up. We have seven unicorns in Africa. Five of them in Nigeria are Flutterwave, Andela and Opay which are some of the products of our young generation in the country,” says the NDPB CEO.

He, therefore, charged the nation to put in place measures and an enabling environment to utilise the youth to come up with more innovative solutions.

Olatunji added: “One thing the government has done is Startup Bill which is important to stimulate the ecosystem, bring them together, harness their potential and put in place the enabling environment for them to exhibit their talents and come up with innovative solutions that can solve our problems locally and even internationally.”