  • Friday, 4th November, 2022

BSG Announces Appointment of Rocha as Chairman

Business | 22 seconds ago

The Beer Sectoral Group (BSG), a section of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has announced the appointment of Hugo Dias Rocha as Chairman of the Group with effect from 1st November 2022.

A statement by the company said Rocha replaces former BSG Chairman, Baker Magunda who retired from his position as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guinness Nigeria Plc on the 31st of October 2022.

The statement also noted that the BSG is a trade association of beer manufacturers in Nigeria who are members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.

The statement revealed that the membership currently comprises Nigerian Breweries Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc and International Breweries Plc.

According to the statement, “Hugo Rocha is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of International Breweries Plc (a part of the AB InBev Group), and President of AB InBev West Africa. 

“Rocha has been in the AB InBev Group for 27 years, within which period he has held different leadership roles across general management, sales, process integration and human resources functions in various countries, including Brazil, Dominican Republic, China, Colombia, Argentina and South Africa.

“He gained his first degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Federal University of Paraiba, Brazil, and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Sao Paulo Business School, Brazil and is Lean Sigma Six Black Belt certified.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.