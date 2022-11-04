2023 Election: Obaseki Seeks Offer of State Police from Next President

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Thursday, said if the next president of the nation would allow his state to have its police for better security, it is one of the issues they would vote for.

Obaseki noted this as part of strategies for enhanced security contrary to the unitary structure of the nation’s security.

Speaking at the Women In Security Lagos 2022 Conference which was held in the Ikoyi area of Lagos, the governor noted, “It is constitutional. It is one of the issues in discussion.

“Can the next president of this country guarantee the Edo people that he will allow us to have our police? If he says yes and we trust and believe him it’s one of the issues we will vote for.”

In line with the theme, “Developing Resilient Leaders for the African Security Industry”, the governor encouraged women to stop lamenting, but rather participate in party politics.

He emphasised: “The major challenge of governance today is leadership, particularly the political class. Young people and women feel excluded in our politics and society.

“If they do not participate in elections and party politics, then it will be difficult to play in the game.”

While reminding the women that the elections are coming, the governor harped on the significance of women and youth groups getting registered and being part of defining the agenda.

“You can’t complain after it’s all done if you were not part of telling what you need and how it should be done.

“They should participate not just in attending campaigns and rallies but in making sure that their issues are on the table and are issues that are debated, how economic policies affect women and families, and how the political process guarantees rights and freedom.”

He, therefore, called for education, empowering women from when they are young girls. “Then ensure they have access to quality education, and quality healthcare to put them in a position where they can compete in the global marketplace,” says the governor.