IG Orders Probe into Alleged Assault on Policewoman

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Inspector General (IG) of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday ordered the Commissioner of Police, Osun Command, Olaleye Faleye, to investigate the alleged assault on woman Police Inspector, Bamidele Olorunsogo, by her Divisional Crime Officer(DCO), Ajayi Matthew, in Ode-Omu, area of the state.

A video showing a dehumanised and battered Bamidele had gone viral on social media. In the video, Bamidele accused Matthew, a senior colleague of hers at the Ode-Omu Police Divisional Headquarters in Osun State, of assault and blackmail.

The policewoman alleged that Matthew had asked her out to be his girlfriend, a request to which she refused on the grounds that she was married, but Matthew continued to blackmail and ended up assaulting her.

According to Bamidele in the video, “What is my offence, that he started beating me, he naked me, he injured me on my chest, hand because he asked me out and I told him I am married that I cannot and he started blackmailing me. He was telling people around that we were dating and I took offence to it.

On Tuesday, 1st of November, 2022, he went inside, carried a dane gun and wanted to gun me down. It happened in the presence of two constables and 10 civilians. The civilians took me out of the office that I should run away, but I insisted that if he wants to kill me he should go ahead. Ajayi wants to kill o, please assist me o.”

Responding to the development, IG Baba has directed the Commissioner of Police, Osun State, CP Olaleye Faleye, to investigate the alleged assault on the woman inspector.

According to a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Abuja, Muyiwa Adejobi, yesterday, “We will await the report of the investigation from Osun State Police Command before necessary actions are taken.

“However we assure the general public that justice will be done in the case, to protect the core values and ethics of the NPF.”

Meanwhile, the CP has ordered full scale investigation into the alleged assault.

Olaleye, in a statement issued by the police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola said, the command is aware of the video of woman Police Inspector Olorunsogo Bamidele allegedly assaulted by her DCO, ASP Ajayi Mathew in Ode Omu division trending on social media.

The CP in his swift intervention, has interviewed the Police Officers (parties) involved in this unprofessional act and consequently ordered discreet/thorough investigation of the incident to unraveled the circumstances that led to this unethical behaviours.

The police boss assured the general public that justice will prevail on the matter.