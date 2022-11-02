  • Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022

Venezuelan, Colombian Presidents Meet as Relations Improve

Venezuelan and Colombian presidents met on Tuesday for the first time in years as the two neighbouring Latin American countries continue to improve their relations and promote economic and trade cooperation.

During Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s trip to the capital Caracas, the first time a Colombian head of state has visited Venezuela since 2016, he held talks with Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro welcomed Petro at the Miraflores presidential palace, where the latter was honoured and treated with traditional Colombian music.

Venezuela severed diplomatic relations with Colombia in 2019 after the government of then Colombian President Ivan Duque recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s acting president.

After Petro succeeded Duque, he signalled a shift in foreign policy towards Venezuela, and Caracas expressed its willingness to restore ties.

The two countries restored full diplomatic relations in late August, reopening border crossings and sending ambassadors to each other’s capitals. (Xinhua/NAN)

