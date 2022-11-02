  • Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022

Danish PM Frederiksen to Step down

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has announced she would submit her government’s resignation in spite of her Social Democrats being set to remain the strongest force in Denmark following parliamentary elections.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the 44-year-old told party supporters in Copenhagen she would resign as prime minister and look at the possibility of a broad government across the political spectrum.

Frederiksen added that while this form of government is rare in Denmark, she said that it was the right approach given the current crises.

While her Social Democrats were again the strongest force, receiving 27.5 per cent of votes in what was their best result in 20 years, Frederiksen told supporters that it was clear that there no longer is “a majority behind the government in its current form’’.

Considering the election results, Frederiksen was likely to again receive the mandate to form a new government.(dpa/NAN)

