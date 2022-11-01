Davido Reportedly Loses Son, Ifeanyi

Vanessa Obioha

There were speculations yesterday that Ifeanyi, the three-year-old son of famed Nigerian music star Davido, had died by drowning.

Various blogs and tweets suggested that the young boy, who enjoyed a lavish birthday celebration last week, was found drowning in the swimming pool at the singer’s house. It was gathered that he was quickly taken to the hospital but efforts to revive him were futile.

While the couple is yet to release an official statement on this incident, some celebrities hinted at the death through their social media posts. Comedian Ayo Makun posted early hours of Tuesday on Instagram that the death of a child is “unnatural, unfair and tragic. This hits me so bad.”

Ifeanyi was born in 2019 to Davido and his partner Chioma. The two have been in an on-and-off relationship, with recent sightings indicating that they may tie the knot soon.