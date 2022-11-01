  • Tuesday, 1st November, 2022

Davido Reportedly Loses Son, Ifeanyi

Nigeria | 3 mins ago

 Vanessa Obioha 

There were speculations yesterday  that Ifeanyi, the three-year-old son of famed Nigerian music star Davido, had died by drowning.

Various blogs and tweets suggested that the young boy, who enjoyed a lavish birthday celebration last week, was found drowning in the swimming pool at the singer’s house. It was gathered that he was quickly taken to the hospital but efforts to revive him were futile.

While the couple is yet to release an official statement on this incident, some celebrities hinted at the death through their social media posts. Comedian Ayo Makun posted early hours of Tuesday on Instagram that the death of a child is “unnatural, unfair and tragic. This hits me so bad.”

Ifeanyi was born in 2019 to Davido and his partner Chioma. The two have been in an on-and-off relationship, with recent sightings indicating that they may tie the knot soon.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.