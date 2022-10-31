HURIWA Urges EFCC to Probe Adamu over N20bn Party’s Funds

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, over alleged misuse of party’s finances to the tune of over N20 billion barely six months since he got into office.



HURIWA’s call was predicated on recent protest by unpaid workers at the party’s secretariat, who accused the party’s chairman of corruption.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA claimed the APC chairman was also reported to have approved a four-year housing and vehicle allowances for himself and members of the National Working Committee of the party on alleged claim that he (Adamu) knows he can’t stay long in that secretariat.



ng newspaper report, HURIWA claimed that over N39bn was made from the sales of forms at the recent APC national convention, adding that within the space of six months, the party leadership has spent over N20bn out of it.

The statement dated October 30, 2022, further accused Adamu of also replacing directors at the party’s secretariat to allegedly cover his tracks, hiding under sanitizing the system.



“HURIWA calls on anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate the allegations of fraud running into billions including payments of four-year upfront allowance by the APC.



“A former Director of Administration of the party, Abubakar Suleiman, publicly accused Adamu of being economical with the truth, when he said the Mai Mala Buni administration did not owe N7.5bn as claimed by Adamu, stating that all arrears were cleared before Adamu took over.

“This alleged scam is similar to the version of the Peoples Democratic Party, where members of the National Working Committee of the party indicted the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu of gross corruption by returning N122.4 million alleged bribe which the party limply defended as housing allowance. The fraud within both parties must never be buried under the carpets of impunity and illegality”, Onwubiko said.