  • Monday, 31st October, 2022

Buhari Departs for London on Two-week Medical Check-up

Nigeria | 26 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari will Monday depart Abuja for London, the United Kingdom, for a routine two-week medical check-up.

The president had earlier on Monday at the State House, Abuja presided over an emergency meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the Chief of Defence Staff, service chiefs and other top security brass.

President Buhari also on Monday flew to Owerri, the Imo State capital, to declare open the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers.

He is thereafter expected to leave for London for medical checks that will last till the second week of November 2022.

The Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, in a release issued on Monday said: “President Buhari leaves for London October 31, 2022, for routine medical checkup. 

“He returns to the country 2nd week of November, 2022.”

