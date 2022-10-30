When Taiwo Afolabi Lit up the Social Milieu

Four years ago, Yinka, son of celebrated businessman, Taiwo Afolabi, married his beautiful heartthrob, amidst pomp and ceremony. The wedding, for obvious reasons, was the talk of the town for a long time.

Afolabi, between then and now, has honoured invitations to countless wedding ceremonies at home and abroad. But it will not be wrong to state that one of the secret desires of the businessman is to witness another day when he can gladly re-enact the event of four years ago, even in a more elaborate way. Interestingly, his prayers seemed to have been answered when his beautiful daughter, Mariam, and her lover, Qudus, came home to express their intentions to live as husband and wife for the rest of their lives. It was one piece of news that had gladdened the heart of the businessman and the Chairman of Sifax Group.

Pronto, preparations began! For him, no stone must be left unturned to make the day most memorable for his daughter. As soon as the family began to send out the colourful invites, bearing some very romantic notes, there suddenly began a buzz over the planned wedding.

After several weeks of planning, Afolabi, on October 22, 2022, played host to eminent personalities from across the country when his daughter bade bye to spinsterhood, as she was joined in one of the most well-attended weddings with her love at the Marriott Hotels, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos. The ceremonies, no doubt, lit up the social milieu.

For the Afolabis, the year 2022 will be given a prominent mention in their memoirs someday.

The hall, which was filled to the brim, bore lovely décor, which must have also gulped some millions of Naira. It was accentuated by the presence of gaily dressed guests, who walked into the hall with majestic splendour.

Trust the maritime top player and his wife, they gave each guest a kingly treatment that further confirmed their good sense of hospitality.

While the event lasted, the joy in the heart of the bride’s father was so thick that it could be literally cut with a knife.

Beaming a winsome smile, the billionaire, who was dressed in an expensive white agbada with coral beads, looked so regal.

Some of the guests at the wedding include the former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, with Olori Mariam Ogunwusi; Oba Saheed Elegushi with Olori Sekinat; Director General, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Folarin-Coker; Senator Iyiola Omisore; Oba Francis Olushola Alao; the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Folarin Ogunsanwo; top hotelier, Otunba Segun Awolowo; Olumide Awolowo and Iyalaje Oodua, Dr. Toyin Kolade, among several others.