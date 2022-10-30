PDP Alleges Threat to Peace, Security by APC in Borno

* Petitions DSS, NSA, police

Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Borno State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged threat to peace and security being planned by the leadership of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It has, therefore, petitioned the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Inspector General of Police (IG) over the reported plan.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja at the weekend, the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Zanna Gaddama, said the party had to formally react to the alleged death threats by the APC.

According to him, while all hands are on deck by both leadership and members of the PDP to eradicate poverty, redeem people from hardship, put an end to insecurity and bad governance in Borno State, some ‘charlatans’ from the APC are making frantic efforts to drag the state back to the dark days of insecurity.

He made reference to two videos allegedly trending on the social media wherein the state Chairman of the APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, and the current member of the House of Assembly representing Nganzai Local Government, Hon. Mohammed Gajiram, have issued open threats that APC must win all their elections even if it means killing and burying people in holes.

While claiming that the people of Borno State are not only highly disappointed with Governor Babagana Zulum, but are tired of impunity and irresponsible leadership of the APC government and see the PDP as the credible alternative, he called on the security agencies to take decisive action against those calling for violence in Borno State.

The Borno PDP Chairman further said: “The people of Borno and more particularly members and supporters of our party, the PDP, are shocked to hear this open threats to their lives. As a law abiding party, we have already written petitions to the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the DSS, the National Security Adviser and the Abdulsalam Abubakar Peace Commitee calling for the arrest and prosecution of both the APC state chairman and Hon. Mohammed Ali Gajiram for their open threat to peace in Borno and intimidation of innocent citizens of the state.

“We are equally surprised that the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, who is the Chief Security Officer of the state has not found it expedient to openly denounce this call to violence and insecurity in Borno by members of his political party. We hope that the governor’s sense of judgement is not beclouded by his partisan political interest.

“If this is the case, then it is most unfortunate that the person saddled with the responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of the people of Borno is looking the other way when the lives of Borno people are openly threatened.

“We are aware that the renewed call for the violence and attack on members and supporters of the PDP is as a result of the recent campaign flag-off of the PDP, wherein the people of Borno came out in their thousands to welcome us and attended our rally in Maiduguri and campaign flag-off at the Shehu’s palace.

“The tumultuous crowd was intimidating and least expected by the APC stalwarts. It is on record that in the last decade, the people of Borno have been subjected to unprecedented emasculation by the APC government by denying them the basic necessities of life such as good healthcare, education for the children, properly settling the displaced persons, capital and support to start off those businessmen who were well to do before the insurgency but have been rendered poor today etc. Borno people have been enduring poverty, disease, intimidation and unnecessary emasculated of their fundamental right as human beings.

“The Borno State Government is undertaking projects under the guise of ‘Direct Labour’ to benefit themselves and their cronies in a state where the peole need to be patronised with contracts in order to build up their capital base and enhance their livelihoods.

“It may be recalled that PDP’s gubernatorial campaign team was attacked by the APC’s supporters at Bulumkuttu two weeks ago, while coming from the airport, after receiving the gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Muhammed Ali Jajeri, the senatorial candidate for Borno Central, Hon. Mohammed Kumalia and their entourage.

“There was another attack before issuance of the death threats signifying readiness to go on a higher scale. Therefore, this power abuse and irresponsible leadership will not be tolerated forthwith. We in the PDP are law abiding citizens and shall continue to remain so and act responsibly.

“Therefore, we are calling on both Independent National Electoral commission (INEC), and all law enforcement agencies to take note of the APC’s recklessness and act accordingly without further delay. There is no doubt that PDP is waxing stronger in Borno State and will soon take over the reign of governance in a peaceful, free and fair elections come 2023 insha Allah.”