Terror Threat: Security Forces Arrest Suspects in Abuja, FCT Satellite Towns

*DSS denies joint operations with US operatives

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Nigerian Security Forces have arrested terror suspects in Abuja and satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory, THISDAY has learnt.

THISDAY gathered that the suspects were arrested in Lugbe, Piwoyi and Piakasa, all under the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Information on the arrest is coming on the heels of the travel advisories issued by the US, UK and some western nations to their citizens on elevated terror threat in Abuja.

In another development, the Department of State Services (DSS) Friday denied conducting any joint security operation with US diplomatic security operatives at the Trademoore Estate, Abuja, contrary to reports.

The agency, however, admitted conducting one with the Nigerian Army where some arrests were made.

In a chat with THISDAY, Spokesman of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, reassured Nigerians of their safety and urged them to reports suspicious movements to the security agencies.

Afunanya admitted that a joint operation occurred with the Nigerian Army atTrademore Estate with a suspect arrested.

He further assured Nigerians and FCT residents of their safety while urging citizens to remain alert and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

He said there was nothing unusual about the security advisories issued by the US Embassy and other embassies of western nations as the DSS had previously issued similar advisory recently where it urged Nigerians to remain alert due to the antics of terrorist cells in Abuja and that several arrests were made of some suspects linked to Boko Haram.

He said the suspects were being prosecuted in various courts.