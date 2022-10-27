Set Agenda for Nigerian Politicians,  Journalists Told

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Chancellor of Federal University, Kashere, in Gombe State, Professor Umar Pate, has advised journalists to rise to their agenda setting professional responsibility by not allowing politicians to set agenda for them.

Delivering a keynote address at the 3rd Kano Social Influencers Summit that was held yesterday, Professor Umar lamented the violation of ethics of the profession by the gatekeepers of the media houses who serve as consultants for big time politicians.

He spoke on the topic “Social Media and Conflicts in Elections” and also highlighted the dangers of fake news, misinformation and disinformation as well as the inability of the media personnel to engage in fact checking.

Pate, who is also a panelist at the event, advised media practitioners to partner with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in sourcing for facts when conducting investigative journalism. The event is annually organised by the Center for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) with support by the MacArthur Foundation.

He also warned that it is necessary for those who feed the public with information to know that whatever they publish has its own societal consequences and impact and should be guided by not only the professional ethics but also by their conscience.

“It now appears that politicians are the ones setting the agenda for the media instead of the media to be the one setting the agenda for the politicians.

“Media centres should promote the culture of fact checking in order to fight fake news. Information fact checking is very important.

“You should track the politicians and ensure that they fulfill the agendas they made public during their campaigns,” he said.