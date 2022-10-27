PDP Crisis: Count Me Out of Atiku’s Campaign, Says Mimiko

.Metuh resigns from PDP, quits

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Fidelis David in Akure

Former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has debunked rumours of his alleged switch of allegiance from the caucus of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, which was requesting for a southern national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the camp of the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

This is just as a former National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, has resigned his membership of the party and also quit partisan politics.

Mimiko, in a statement in Akure, Ondo State, by his media aide, Mr. John Paul Akinduro, also said he was neither consulted by anyone nor consented to his inclusion in the Ondo State PDP Presidential Campaign Council list, saying he was unwavering in his commitment to the principle of equity, fairness and justice through which he believed a credible push for a PDP victory was possible.

“Dr Olusegun Mimiko has been inundated with calls and messages from the general public, and his political friends and concerned individuals around the nation; and in particular, his teeming supporters across the length and breadth of Ondo State, seeking clarity on a fake news making the rounds since yesterday that he had ditched Governors Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde and their colleagues governors, and abandoned the agitation for regional equity within the PDP; and in particular, making a party member of southern extraction its the national chairman before the 2023 election.

“The report and the list that triggered it are fake and a deliberate attempt to muddle things up and smear Dr. Olusegun Mimiko. It must be stated with emphasis that Dr. Mimiko was neither consulted by anyone nor consented to his inclusion in any Ondo State PDP Presidential Campaign Council list.

“For the avoidance of doubt and to set the record straight, Dr Mimiko is unwavering in his commitment to the principle of equity, fairness and justice through which he believes a credible push for a PDP victory is possible.”

The former governor added that he fully subscribes to the agitation by his colleagues and other stakeholders in PDP and the generality of Nigerians that the PDP structure must reflect Nigeria’s diversity, if it genuinely wants to unify a visibly divided country.

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the PDP, Metuh said he had also quit partisan politics.

“During my three weeks trip for medical and personal reasons, I came to the realisation that I can no longer play partisan politics in Nigeria. The reason for this decision is that from my experience and the nature of politics and development in Nigeria,

“I believe that I will contribute more to democracy and good governance in Nigeria by being non-partisan. Being non-partisan gives me the status to work for the strategic interest and well-being of the Nigerian people without the hinderance of partisanship. I write respectfully, to formally inform you of my resignation from the PDP and cessation of partisan politics.

“I have duly enjoyed my membership of the PDP and remain proud of being the longest elected member of the National Executive Committee, one who won election to serve in several national positions at six (6) consecutive National Conventions of the Party. I will cherish the values and ideals learnt from the founding fathers at the inception of our nascent democracy.