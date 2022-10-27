‘Defecation, Human Activities Causes of Water Pollution, Illnesses in Imo’

Amby Uneze in Owerri



The Imo State Water and Sewerage Corporation (ISWSC) has raised the alarm over the rate of human activities and defecation around the source of its water treatment plant at the Otammiri river in Owerri, the state capital city.

This huge menace has contributed in no small measure to the pollution of the water sources as well as the major causes of Illnesses suffered by the population of the municipality, in spite of the huge amount of resources being committed by the Imo State Government to revive the system in the state as well as its treatment for safe human consumption.

The Managing Director of the Imo State Water and Sewerage Corporation, Celestine Ugoanyanwu, who disclosed the effort of the state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, in rehabilitating the water scheme, which had remained moribund since 2013, to journalists, condemned the activities of those who dumb refuse and defecate in the gutters and water sources.

Ugoanyanwu, while conducting journalists round the location of the water plant in Owerri, lamented that the facility, which cost the state government huge amount of money to serve the residents, is now surrounded by lots of residential houses polluting its water source.

He blamed the continued dumping of refuse and chemicals deposited by some of the residents around the Otammiri river as the major causes of the pollution of the water.

Ugoanyanwu regretted that the activities of the residents is setting the progress achieved by Uzodimma in reviving the state water treatment plant which he said has remained moribund since 2013 before its revival recently.

While urging the governor to evacuate those residing around the water plant to curb the excesses of the pollution, he also warned against consuming unwholesome water, especially from private boreholes, explaining that it is the cause of incessant waterborne diseases affecting some people in the state.

Nonetheless, he expressed satisfaction with the modern equipment put in place by the state government in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which he added would distribute treated water to 80 percent of the population of the state soon, including those in the rural areas.

Ugoanyanwu said: “We now have a modern Physiological and Bacteriological laboratories, all thanks to Governor Uzodimma. We can now pump two to three hours; very soon, 80 percent of the people of the state will have access to the treated water supply to the residences.”

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Networking, Chantel Adanna Onwuzurike, while addressing journalists, reiterated Uzodimma’s promise of constructing a dam in the river to pave way for its power project.