2023: You Have Our Backing On Electronic Voting, IPAC Tells INEC

•CUPP lauds commission for deleting 2.7m double registrants, identifying culprits

•Gender Equity: Enforceable legislation will close gaps, says Yakubu

•Tinubu, Obi, Al Mustapha pledge to work with women

Kuni Tyessi, Udora Orizu and Emameh Gabriel in Abuja





The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), especially on the use of the bimodal voter registration system (BVAS) and electronic transmission of results in the 2023 elections.

The Council also condemned what it described as the emerging antics and smear campaign by certain shadowy and, “cowardly figures who are clearly embarked on the treacherous and unpatriotic conspiracy of reversing the outstanding landmarks, the INEC has recorded in recent years in the annals of the nation’s electoral history.”

IPAC’s National Chairmen, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani stated this during the council’s meeting with INEC management in Abuja yesterday.

He said INEC has been well on track, saying those desperate to compromise the elections would fail.

“On the basis of our evaluation that INEC has been well on track, the leadership of IPAC additionally, wishes to use this occasion to condemn the emerging antics and smear campaign by certain shadowy and cowardly figures who are clearly embarked on the treacherous and unpatriotic conspiracy of reversing the outstanding landmarks, the INEC has recorded in recent years in the annals of the nation’s electoral history.

“To us in IPAC, the real object of the darts of venom being directed at the person of the Chairman and the institution of the INEC are merely a decoy. The real target of the machinations is the circumvention of the deployment of the BVAS, the electronic transfer of results and the other security devices.

“INEC has deftly and painstakingly put in place to enhance the integrity of the electoral process.

“The spurious allegations they are orchestrating especially in the online platforms are part of the strategies to prepare the grounds for their planned onslaught to achieve their nefarious goal within legal frameworks,” he explained.

According to him, “the use of technology in the conduct of elections in Nigeria has become sacrosanct and fait accompli. Every player in the country’s power game must come to terms with the new reality that, they can no longer rig elections brazenly and with impunity.

“Mr. Chairman Sir, you can count on the usual support of IPAC, and as it is, the goodwill and backing of most citizens of the country in the present circumstance.

“We urge you to remain steadfast and strong in the consciousness that, you have your hard-earned reputation to protect; that the eyes of the entire nation and indeed, the wider global community are keenly focused on you.”

Also, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) hailed INEC for uncovering and deleting over 2.7 million fake registrations and identifying 23 staff who carried out the fake voter registrations.

CUPP in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere said INEC confirmation vindicated the opposition parties who had uncovered the plot last month.

The opposition parties therefore called on the Inspector-General of Police to do the needful by arresting those behind the act.

CUPP said: “As INEC has done the needful by deleting these fake registrations. We at the opposition will not rest, we will continue to do the needful, and ensure that Nigerians get the free and fair election they deserve.”

In a related development, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has stated that in achieving gender equity and balance, an enforceable legislation needed to be put in place.

Yakubu who stated this at the Voice of Women (VOW) 2022 conference and awards, said until such legislation was deliberate with the aim of closing on the gender gaps, the issue of gender equality would continue to be a rolling stone that gathers no moss.

Represented by a National Commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu, while delivering the keynote speech with the theme, “Towards rebuilding Nigeria: An agenda setting for an inclusive and accountable Nigeria,” Yakubu explained why achieving success in encouraging gender equity and balance within the political parties had become a difficult task to surmount.

The INEC boss added that another reason for the long time inequality could be attributed to political parties’ limitations to just sustaining engagements, advocacies, moral persuasions and capacity building programmes for female aspirants and candidates.

According to him, “Achieving gender equity has been difficult for all the political parties and this can be attributed to a lack of implementable legislation.

“Until there’s an enforceable legislation that is gender responsive in terms of their leadership structure as well as policies and practices, the political parties may be limited to just sustaining engagements, advocacies, moral persuasions and capacity building programmes for female aspirants and candidates,” he added.

In his speech, standard bearer of the All Progressive Party (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said his presidency would ensure good percentage of women inclusiveness in its government.

Represented by his running mate Kashim Shettima, Tinubu maintained that women are the ultimate in accessing any society, adding that it was always easy to talk but not easy to work the talk.

He noted that 2023 was not a preparation, but an institution that relies on ideas and tack records to be shown.

In buttressing his point, Shettima stated that “Tinubu’s deputy when he was a governor was a woman. As a onetime governor of Borno state, I appointed five women commissioners. I assure you that women will be given fair chance to contribute to nation building.”

Also, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi said he had a female deputy governor as a former governor of Anambra State, noting that women are far more productive than men.

He said “For Nigeria to move forward the government has to be surrounded by women. The country cannot be run without women on the driving seat. Women and youths should have a percentage of all position in Nigeria.”

In the same vein, Hamza El-Mustapha assured that he would enter into a legal agreement with women by ensuring women inclusiveness if elected president 2023. He said there would be no deceit as all he wants was a new Nigeria.