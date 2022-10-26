IYC accuses FG of abandoning Niger Delta

•Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi hold election 11th November 2023

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, issued notice of elections for the off-season governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

In a statement by its National Commissioner in charge of Information and Chairman Voter Education, Festus Okoye, INEC said, “The tenure of the incumbent Governor of Imo State ends on 14th January 2024 while those of Kogi and Bayelsa States end on 26th January 2024 and 13th February 2024 respectively.”

As a result, he said the commission has approved the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States’ governorship elections.

According to Okoye, “This decision is in fulfillment of the requirement of Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which mandates the Commission to publish the Notice of Election not later than 360 days before the date fixed for the elections.

“Similarly, Sections 178(1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 mandates the Commission to conduct such elections not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of the last holder of the office.”

Accordingly, he said the commission has decided to conduct the three elections on Saturday 11th November 2023.

Okoye further explained that the statutory Notice for the elections will be published in the three states on 14th November 2022. Party primaries will be held from 27th March to 17th April 2023 while the online portal for the submission of nomination forms (EC9 and EC9B) by political parties opens at 9.00am on 24th April 2023 and closes at 6.00pm on 5th May 2023.

He also said the final list of candidates would be published on 9th June 2023 while campaign by political parties would commence on 14th June 2023 and end at midnight on 9th November 2023.

The full Timetable and Schedule of Activities, Okoye explained, has been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms.