FG: Nigeria Will Not Be Stampeded by US, UK Travel Advisory  

*Says despite terrorists’ attack Nigeria still safe

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government has formally reacted to

latest travel advisory by United States and United Kingdom for their citizens to reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime, saying it cannot be stampeded by whatever any government tells its citizens to do.

Answering reporters’ questions on the issue after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja on Wednesday, Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, said despite the attempts by terrorists to embarrass government, security agencies have in the recent past been in charge of the situation.

The minsiter, who spoke against the backdrop of previous assurances he had given, said citizens and non-citizens alike are safe in Nigeria.

His words: “Now, of course, this so called travel advisory as far as we’re concerned, as a government we have in the last few months, taken a firm handle of security.

What I said is that click baiting, which is, you find a story which is not verified and you immediately share it, always cause panic.

“But I want to reassure both citizens, non-Nigerians, Nigerians living in this country, that security agencies are on top of this matter.

“Of course, the terrorists would not stop to try to embarrass or intimidate government but what I’m saying is that this country is safe. And there’s no cause for alarm. No cause to panic.

“Unfortunately, because of that travel advisory on Sunday many schools were closed, shops were closed, travel plans were disrupted, we don’t need it. The security – our soldiers, our police are working round the clock to contain any terrorist attack. This is where we stand.”

Reminded that the travel advisory specifically mentioned vulnerable states that Americans must not travel to, Mohammed affirmed that it is not strange as even Nigeria Mission in the US can advise Nigerians on their movement in the country.

According to him: “I read it that it said that non emergency embassy employees should leave Nigeria. You see, just like If Nigeria Mission in the US also sends a travel advisory and warning in Houston and say, look, don’t go, don’t take your children to school, because there could be mass shooting tomorrow. I mean, it is within their rights to say that their people should go home if they want to.

“But we as a country, have a responsibility to keep our country safe, and we’re not going to be, you know, stampeded at all, by whatever any government decides to tell its people.”

Asked if government was worried by the perception the advisory can create with investors and steps that might be taken to prevent it, the Minister advised citizens to desist from spreading unverified news.

Said he: “The concrete step is that people should stop spreading unverified news that is what I am saying. You see, look how many school shootings happen in the US? How many senseless killings happened in the US?

“So have they been able to predict what’s going to happen next, which school is going to be a victim next? Do Nigerians in the US also feel safe?

“I think you should stop demarketing your home country. Every country has its security challenges. We have ours and we are facing them. Which side are you, American side?”