Tambuwal Inaugurates PDP State Campaign Council

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto



Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, yesterday, inaugurated the campaign council of the Sokoto State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Announcing the names of the council’s members for Ubandoma/Bafarawa and Atiku/ Okowa campaigns, the Sokoto State Chairman of PDP, Mr. Aliyu Goronyo, charged them to deliver the state for the PDP.

Goronyo noted that the names were carefully selected based on their track records in their respective local governments, zone, wards and polling units.

Speaking at the inauguration of the council, Governor Tambuwal, who is also the chairman of the committees, said that he ceded his position as the chairman to the former Governor of Sokoto State, Mr. Dalhatu Attahiru Bafarawa, stressing that they could not combine director general of Atiku/ Okowa campaign organisation with the chairman of the council in the state.

The committees has the former governorship aspirant of All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Minister of Transportation during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Mr. Yusuf Suleiman, as the director general with some PDP network and support groups as members.

Tambuwal enjoined the council and the committees to set the stage for electoral victory for all the PDP candidates in the election.

He said: “I want to charge the council to deploy massively to deliver Sokoto State to the PDP at the presidential, gubernatorial, national and state assembly elections.”

He explained that with the calibre of persons vying for elective offices on the platform of the party victory is sure.

He maintained that he has not entered into any covenant with the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the state either in monetary form or in the area of appointment, stressing that he only want somebody who will sustain his legacy after leaving office.

The governor further stressed that judging from the failure of the ruling APC in the area of economy, employment, security, fighting corruption has made things easy for his party.

“As Nigerians we can judge the 16 years PDP spent in the power and the 7 and half years of APC and see which one they prefer,” he added.

He urged the party supporters to refrain from violence but rather base their campaign on issues that would affect the citizenry.

“In 2019, my campaign was violence free but at the end we won, so also we will replicate same this time again and by God’s grace we will win he said.

In his acceptance speech, the Director General of the Campaign Council, Mr. Yusuf Suleiman, assured the party that he would deploy his wealth of experience to ensure that the party emerged victorious.

He solicited the support of all the council members to achieve the desire goals.