NSE President Seeks Engineers Support to Tackle Energy Challenge in Nigeria

Funmi Ogundare

President, Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, has stressed the need for Nigeria to continue to examine available energy resources and elaborately find solutions on how the country can harness the available non-convectional (or renewable) energy to effectively tackle the energy challenge it is being faced with.

Gidari-Wudil who made this known, recently, at its 2022 Nigerian content workshop, themed,’

Combating Energy Challenges: The Opportunities for Nigerian Engineers’, in Lagos, expressed concern that the country is blessed with rich energy resources, both conventional and non-convectional, but we have not taken advantage of these resources to make adequate, affordable, and reliable supply of energy.

“This is no doubt, a challenge that is affecting our economy,” he stated, adding that the growing demand for energy, and problems of scarcity and environmental impact associated with conventional sources, are at the base of a very probable energy crisis.

“We all know that the whole world is passing through an energy crisis and Nigeria is not an island in that , so we are looking at the energy challenge and looking at the opportunities for engineers.”

In her remarks, the Chairman NSE Nigerian Content Committee, Nnoli Akpedeye , said the programme was aimed at bringing together leaders, practitioners and stakeholders from key sectors to brainstorm and unravel the myriads of opportunities for Nigerian-owned businesses to actively participate in the country’s economy.

She noted that the discussion was germane at this time in the light of the federal government’s recent launching of Nigeria’s energy transition programme which is a follow-up from the 2021 Decade of Gas and Solar Power Naija initiatives.

In his keynote, titled, “Energy Transition: A Reality and Driver for Gas Development in Nigeria,” the Chairman, Nigeria Gas Expansion Programme, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim stressed the need for the country to harness its resources and device energy policy that will work for the sector, adding that Nigeria is blessed with natural gas.