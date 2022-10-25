  • Tuesday, 25th October, 2022

IAEA to inspect 2 nuclear locations at request of Ukraine

Rest of the World | 21 mins ago

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will investigate alleged activities at two nuclear locations in Ukraine, Director Rafael Grossi said.

Grossi, in a statement, said the IAEA had received a written request from Ukraine to send teams of inspectors to carry out verification activities at two locations, which were not named.

Both locations were under IAEA safeguards and had been visited regularly by IAEA inspectors, he said.

“The IAEA inspected one of these locations one month ago and all our findings were consistent with Ukraine’s safeguard declarations,” Grossi said.

“No undeclared nuclear activities or material were found there.”

The IAEA would visit the locations in the coming days to check if there was any possible undeclared nuclear activities or materials, Grossi said. (dpa/NAN)

