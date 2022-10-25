Hafsat Lawal Garba: Honoured for Contributing to National Development with Integrity

The CEO of Sure Health Laboratory and Diagnostics Mrs. Hafsat Lawal Garba was on the 15th of October 2022, awarded with Certificate of Satisfaction and Award of Excellence by the National Association of Northern Nigerian Students (NANNS) in recognition of her immense contribution towards national development, educational upliftment, youth engagement and service to humanity. Mrs. Garba was also awarded in recognition of her sagacity, uprightness, diligence, disposition of duties with absolute fairness, and accountability alongside humanitarian services.

Mrs. Garba was handed this award and recognition in the recent event held at her office Sure Health Lab., S05, Third Floor, Hmedix Building, Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Asokoro, and was attended by members of the Association. Also in attendance were officials of the association: Amb. Nafiu Yushau Zugachi of Bayero University Kano (BUK), Amb. Hauwau Ibrahim of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria (ABU), Amb. Aliyu Yakubu of Federal University Dutse (FUD) and Amb. Aliyu Sulaiman of Usman Danfodio University Sokoto (UDUSK).

Mrs. Garba is known for her vision, humility, courage, commitment to people’s wellbeing, growth and development, prudence, competence and charismatic in all her dealings. She is mostly addressed as a mentor, a role model, and a pillar of support to the society of her influence.

Her Laboratory, Sure Health Laboratory and Diagnostics Ltd. is a world class modern diagnostic centre with state-of-the-art facility and advanced equipment. It’s 21st century modern tools and equipment makes it stand out, offering it an edge over other Laboratories within the country. The Lab’s core value showcases accuracy and precision within a short turn-around time. It is recorded to be one of the fastest growing Laboratories in the country, serving over 3000 clients and releasing over 8000 test results within its first year of operations. Sure Health Laboratory provides all kinds of medical investigations, professional medical consultation services, home services, corporate and domestic health packages for individuals and businesses respectively, and micro-clinical services that are within its scope.

Founded in 2021, the Laboratory’s_ current and only location is at S05, Third Floor, Hmedix Building, Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Asokoro, Abuja. Meanwhile, management of the Laboratory are already considering expansion through corporate-strategic partnership, public-private partnership, and a branch office, to enable it to serve its clients efficiently and effectively. In the CEO’s appreciation speech, Mrs. Garba reveals her plans of collaborating with independent bodies such as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the fight against drug abuse amongst teenagers and young adults. She also mentioned the need for organizations to recognize and encourage them as key players in the private health sector.